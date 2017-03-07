Dameyune Craig returns to Florida State as an assistant

FILE PHOTO Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig (16) looks to pitch-out during second quarter action Saturday, Sept. 14, 1996 as they play Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Craig threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns as they defeated the Rebels 45-28. (AP Photo/Dan Loh)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Dameyune Craig has rejoined Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Florida State.

Craig, who was quarterbacks coach from 2010-12, has been hired as an offensive quality control assistant. The Seminoles, who were 10-3 last season, began spring practices on Monday.

After leaving Florida State, Craig was an assistant at Auburn for three seasons (2013-15) and was the wide receivers coach last season at LSU.

Fisher says Craig’s addition is a natural fit because of his knowledge of the offensive scheme. Besides coaching in it, Craig played in it when Fisher was the quarterbacks coach at Auburn (1993-98).

During his first stint at Florida State, Craig coached Christian Ponder and EJ Manuel, who were first-round picks in the NFL draft, and helped recruit Jameis Winston, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2013 and led FSU to its third national championship.

FILE PHOTO – Florida State coaches and graduate assistants pose for a group photo during their NCAA college football media day on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in Tallahassee, Fla. Coaches include (front row, starting fourth from left): offensive line coach Rick Trickett, running backs coach Eddie Gran, head coach Jimbo Fisher, defensive coordinator Mark Stoops, strength & conditioning coach Vic Viloria, and (back row, starting fifth from left): tight ends coach James Coley, linebackers coach Greg Hudson, wide receivers coach Lawrence Dawsey, defensive line coach Odell Haggins, defensive ends coach D. J. Eliot and (fifth from right) quarterbacks coach Dameyune Craig. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

 

 

