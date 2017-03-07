Everclear to be legal in Virginia

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - National Governors Association Chair Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe makes a toast during a dinner reception for the annual National Governors Association winter meeting Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginians will soon be able to buy Everclear and similar high-alcohol content drinks at state-owned stores.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently approved a bill that would allow the sale of 151-proof clear grain alcohol at Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores. He vetoed a similar measure last year.

University officials have raised concerns that the sale of Everclear and other similar products would lead to binge drinking.

Proponents of the bill noted that Everclear can be purchased legally in 48 other states and is often used in cooking. The bill expires in 2022, meaning lawmakers would have to vote again to keep Everclear legal after that.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s