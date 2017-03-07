Faith leaders call for prison reform

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A group of faith leaders from across the state announced their organization’s platform on criminal justice and prison reform.

Clergy for Prison Reform say they are concerned with mass incarceration and inhumane prison conditions. The group met at the Mississippi State Capitol Tuesday.

President Rev. C.J. Rhodes said he is asking for Christian lawmakers to help make the system less criminal and more just to create safer communities.

During the 2017 policy summit, the group will meet with policy experts to support or oppose potential reforms that are currently before the state legislature.