Judge: Jesse Jackson, Jr. can end supervised release early

FILE PHOTO - In this Aug. 14, 2013, file photo, former Illinois Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife, Sandi, arrive at federal court in Washington. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 52-year-old Sandi Jackson reported to Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia Tuesday, Oct. 20,2015. She is serving a one-year sentence on a conviction related to $750,000 in spending of her husband's campaign money on everything from fur capes to vacations. The former Chicago city councilwoman, a Democrat, reported one month after her husband completed his 2 ½ year sentence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A judge is allowing former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. of Illinois to end supervised release early.

Jackson, the son of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, was given a 2 ½-year prison sentence for spending $750,000 in campaign money on personal items. Attorney John Colette had argued in a court filing that Jackson had successfully completed approximately 18 months of supervised release, about half of what he was ordered to complete, and “abided by all terms and conditions of his supervised release.”

The government did not oppose the request.

An online court docket shows U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington granted the former congressman’s request Tuesday.

 

