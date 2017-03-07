Man accused of having drugs in car while visiting Rankin County prison appears in court

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused of having drugs in his car when he came to visit an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge set 35-year-old Terrance McKinney’s bond at $10,000.

He was arrested Saturday after Mississippi Department of Corrections officials had said he went to the prison in Rankin County to visit his wife. They said they found crystal methamphetamine inside of his car.

McKinney’s arrest was part of a system-wide contraband crackdown by MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall. She ordered them in addition to shakedowns to reduce the number of illegal items going into the hands of inmates.

McKinney, a former inmate himself, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Rankin County Jail.

The judge also said he is not allowed to go around any other state correctional facilities. He must also have a drug and alcohol assessment.