MEMA officials discuss upcoming Jackson water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A planned water outage is scheduled for this weekend in Jackson.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency holds a news conference to discuss state support.

Contractors have been hired to repair a 48-inch transmission line that currently has four breaks.

Water will be shut off for about 48 hours. Jackson leaders said they will start the work on Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m. and will last until about Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

The projected area that officials said may be affected starts at Northside Drive going South in between I-220 and I-55.

Listen to the live news conference to receive more information from state officials.