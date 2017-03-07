Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Vicksburg.

Police Chief Walter Armstrong said 59-year-old Donald Welch died from his injuries.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police said Welch was crossing the ramp from I-20 to Indiana Street when a car hit him.

Chief Armstrong said no citation had been issued; they believe the crash was an accident.

