Rankin County bond issue passes

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WJTV) – People living in Rankin County voted today to pass the school bond issue.

This proposed bond issue focuses on classrooms, building upgrades, increased safety and more.

School leaders voted unanimously to approve the $178 million bond proposal in January.

The money to improve the schools will be coming from taxpayer dollars. That means an estimated tax increase of about $50 for a $100,000 home.

The bond excludes the City of Pearl because they have their own school district.

