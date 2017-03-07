Telemarketer Callvation fined for violating no call rules

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi regulators have ordered a Florida company to pay a $240,000 fine for violating the state’s ban on unwanted telemarketing.

Commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to impose the penalty against Callvation, a now-dissolved company that was based in Hollywood, Florida.

The Public Service Commission fines companies that violate the state’s prohibition on calling people who have registered phone numbers to get telemarketers to stop calling.

Commissioners say Callvation violated Mississippi’s prohibition against robocalls – using an automated dialing system to make recorded phone calls.

The order alleges Callvation failed to register as a telemarketer, failed to buy Mississippi’s no-call list and made unauthorized calls to nine Mississippi phone numbers in 2015 and 2016.

The commission’s penalty comes after Callvation didn’t respond to complaints. It’s a civil fine, not a criminal action.

 

