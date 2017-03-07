Upcoming water outage affects hotels, businesses in the area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson water outage scheduled for this weekend is already causing headaches for businesses in the area.

One business leader near the coliseum that says the timing of the outage is causing a big economic loss.

“This is a horrible, horrible, horrible time,” said Allan Cole, director of sales at the Holiday Inn Express. The hotel is next door to the fairground.

He said the planned water outage is already costing the business money.

“It has caused some individuals, some groups to make other arrangements for lodging this weekend,” he said.

There are numerous events happening on the fairgrounds this weekend, including the High School State Basketball Championships and the National Cutting Horse Association Championships.

“I know it has to be done, but there are more ideal times to do the repairs than others,” Cole said. “This is just not an ideal time.”

Cole says when the city initially tried to fix the large water main break their hotel had extremely low water pressure. Not only does the outage affect guests, the employees may not be able to work.

“If we don’t have guests in the hotel, then we don’t have a need for certain staff members to come in and work.”

Even after the water is turned back on, Cole said the hotels and businesses have to suffer through a boil water notice. He said that’s another economic hit.

“That impacts those corporate guests that do business with us during the week,” he said. “The House and Senate is still in session. There are many other state agencies that are doing lots business that we rely for their business.”

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Lee Smithson said they currently expect the events to go on at the fairgrounds. He said on Feb. 10 when crews attempted to make repairs to the Forest Avenue water line break, the Fairgrounds still had water.

However, Smithson said the Mississippi Department of Agriculture, who owns the Fairgrounds, is still making preparations in case the water goes out. He also said Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith would cancel the events if things get too severe and the water goes out.