Westhaven Heights neighbors concerned about abandoned homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In the Westhaven Heights Subdivision, neighbors are worried about abandoned homes.

Some residents told Jackson council members during Tuesday’s meeting that some of the homes are even falling apart.

However, there are other problems.

One neighbor said he believes heavy traffic on his street is an indication of drug sales going on in the neighborhood. Neighbors are asking the city to step in and do something.

“Out there we’re having a lot of problems with abandoned properties, grown up properties, squatters,” said Rev. Charles Monroe.