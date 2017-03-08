1 dead in crash on North Shore Parkway

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person has died in a crash near the Reservoir.

According to Madison County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, the crash happened on North Shore Parkway.

Law enforcement officers are still on the scene.

WJTV has a crew headed to the area. We are working to get more details about what happened. We will provide updates as we get them.

