City officials: Thalia Mara Hall not affected by water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — City officials said Thalia Mara Hall will not be affected by the planned water outage scheduled for this weekend.

We’re told that performances scheduled to take place will be held.

Below is a list of shows:

“Experience Hendrix,” on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Once,” on Sunday with a reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a performance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Contractors have been hired by the City of Jackson to repair a 48-inch water line. Crews will have to shut the water off from 3 p.m. Friday until Sunday at 3 p.m.