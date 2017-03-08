Clinton school bus involved in crash; 1 student injured

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash that involved a school bus in Clinton.

Sandi Beason, Public Information Officer for the Clinton Public School District said the accident happened around 7:30 a.m in the Northhaven neighborhood.

It involved a bus and another vehicle.

We’re told that the bus was carrying students from the 6th grade to the 9th grade. They were headed to Lovett Elementary, Clinton Jr. High, and Sumner Hill Jr. High.

Beason said one student was released to her parents after she complained of pain.

No other injuries were reported.

The bus was damaged on its side.

The rest of the students were taken to their schools.