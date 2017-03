JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers and first responders are on the scene of a crash near California Avenue and Northside Drive.

At least three vehicles are involved, including a JPD cruiser.

One of the vehicles has flipped.

WJTV has a crew on the scene. We are working to get more information.

JPD is investigating a crash on Northside Drive and California Ave. At least 3 cars involved including jpd squad car @WJTV pic.twitter.com/9QqL96oinL — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 8, 2017