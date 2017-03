JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Department of Public Safety Headquarters Complex and the Driver Service Office at the Metrocenter will close early on Friday.

Officials said they will close them at 3 p.m. on March 10 because of the City of Jackson’s planned water outage. Contractors have been hired by the city to repair a 48-inch water line that has three breaks.

Below is an address for an alternative Driver Service office:

Highway Patrol Troop C

3851 Highway 468

Pearl, MS