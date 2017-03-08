Eagles nest in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s a sight to behold: two adult eagles and their babies are nesting in Madison County.

The adult eagles have two chicks in a nest in the Lake Caroline area. Several people stopped to watch the birds as they flew through the sky.

Mara Hartmann at Entergy said they became aware of the eagles when they started construction on a new 25-mile transmission line from South Madison county to Western Hinds County.

“One of the things that we look at when we’re putting in these transmission lines is how can we have the least impact on the environment, on wildlife and on people. and we get experts to help us determine that.”

In order to protect the eagles, Entergy changed their plans, moving the transmission line more than 600 feet away from the nest.