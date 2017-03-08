Human error to blame for Statue of Liberty power outage

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This Tuesday, March 7, 2017, still image taken from video shows the Statue of Liberty in New York. For several hours, Lady Liberty didn't shine so brightly. The famed The Statue of Liberty was temporarily in the dark Tuesday night , March 7, 2017, after what a spokesman calls an "unplanned outage." (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Statue of Liberty has her juice back after an evening-long partial power outage.

The incident Tuesday night sparked speculation on social media that it was done deliberately for Wednesday’s “A Day Without A Woman” protest. But it was actually a case of human error.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the lights were supposed to go on at dusk but didn’t. The situation was resolved by 11:45 p.m.

The crown and torch kept shining.

Willis says Liberty will experience some more outages over the next few weeks – this time on purpose – while workers install a new emergency generator as part of Superstorm Sandy recovery efforts.

