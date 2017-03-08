Jackson Zoo prepares for water outage

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo is among the venues preparing for the water outage that is expected to begin on Friday, March 10, 2017.

The zoo has more than 300 animals in residence to feed and water every day. They are stocking up on water as crews are scheduled to repair a water break on Forest Avenue, causing a loss in water pressure for some and an outage for others.

A water tower on the zoo’s property only supplies a couple of exhibits. Zoo Deputy Director Dave Wetzel says that they will have 55-gallon barrels set up. “We’ll have extra buckets in all of the exhibits so that we can just take the one water bucket out and put a new one in.”

Over the weekend the zoo will be operating as normal and will have portable toilets on site for visitors.