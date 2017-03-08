JPD officer involved in shooting near Mill, Monument streets

By Published: Updated:
Photo: JPD Twitter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson Tuesday evening.

Jackson Police Public Information Officer Chelsea Gross said at 6:15 p.m., there was a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mill Street and Monument Street.

We’re told that an officer came in contact with a man who appeared to be intoxicated behind the wheel of a Ford F-150.

Gross said the driver and the officer got into a physical altercation. The officer then discharged his weapon and hit the man twice in the side.

We’re told there was a knife recovered from the man’s vehicle.

Photo: JPD Twitter

He was taken to the hospital.

The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s