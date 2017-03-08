JPD officer involved in shooting near Mill, Monument streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson Tuesday evening.
Jackson Police Public Information Officer Chelsea Gross said at 6:15 p.m., there was a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mill Street and Monument Street.
We’re told that an officer came in contact with a man who appeared to be intoxicated behind the wheel of a Ford F-150.
Gross said the driver and the officer got into a physical altercation. The officer then discharged his weapon and hit the man twice in the side.
We’re told there was a knife recovered from the man’s vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital.
The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.