JPD officer involved in shooting near Mill, Monument streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson Tuesday evening.

Jackson Police Public Information Officer Chelsea Gross said at 6:15 p.m., there was a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mill Street and Monument Street.

We’re told that an officer came in contact with a man who appeared to be intoxicated behind the wheel of a Ford F-150.

Gross said the driver and the officer got into a physical altercation. The officer then discharged his weapon and hit the man twice in the side.

We’re told there was a knife recovered from the man’s vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital.

The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Picture from last night's accident that led to officer involved shooting on Mill St. near Monument St. Victim still recovering at UMMC. pic.twitter.com/WibCJRGqtZ — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 8, 2017

Knife recovered from the driver's floorboard that the suspect was reaching for during the physical altercation that led to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/uphlDVyBDz — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 8, 2017