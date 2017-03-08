Low water pressure in parts of Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Downtown businesses are experiencing low water pressure.

City of Jackson officials said crews are working to repair a 24-inch water line break near Moody and Larson streets.

WJTV 12 talked to managers at the Holiday Inn Express on Greymont Street. They tell us that they’ve been experiencing low water pressure for the last few hours. One of the managers said that some guests even came to the front desk covered in soap and shampoo saying that the water stopped suddenly .

The Whataburger on High Street is closed. The restaurant has a sign out front alerting its customers that the water is off.

Here's a video clip from inside the Holiday Inn Express. Water pressure is low due to water line break https://t.co/1o8wFIICMA pic.twitter.com/oUnRbbfilR — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) March 8, 2017