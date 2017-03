VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in his chest.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., they went to the area of First North and South Street.

When they arrived, they found that a woman had been shot by her boyfriend during an argument.

25-year-old DeShawn Williams was taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Williams is currently being held without bond pending his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.