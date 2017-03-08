Man dies after being shot in the head in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A man has died after being shot in the head in Vicksburg.

According to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey, the victim died at the hospital around 2:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Vicksburg Police Captain Sandra Williams said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Old 61 South.

We’re told the victim was taken to Merit Health in a personal vehicle and then transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Captain Williams said they had detained several people for questioning. Authorities are still investigating.

