MSDH contacting restaurants about weekend plans due to upcoming Jackson water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Health is currently contacting all restaurants that were impacted by the February water outage in Jackson that want to stay open this weekend.

Those restaurants are being asked to submit a plan to the Health Department outlining how they will stay open while maintaining the department’s requirements.

The city has scheduled a planned water outage from Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m. until Sunday March 12 at 3 p.m. Contractors have been hired to fix a 48-inch water line that has three breaks.

Restaurants are being asked to limit their menu options. The businesses impacted need to be able to offer canned or bottled drinks only, and if ice is used, it will have to be shipped in.

Those businesses will also need to limit dishwashing by using plastic utensils and paper plates. They will also need to have portable restroom facilities, portable hand-washing stations for customers and especially for the kitchen staff that will be preparing the food.

We’re told there are about 600 restaurants and manufacturing sites that have been notified. The Department of Health has received about 80 plans so far.