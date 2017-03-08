Reward offered for info in January Madison County homicide

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County authorities are still looking for the person responsible for a January homicide.
Authorities said 41-year-old Omarro Caldwell, who also goes by Mesha, was found dead on Heindel Road on January 4.
We’re told that Caldwell was last scene in a gray car. Authorities are looking for leads in this case.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.
If you have information to help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.