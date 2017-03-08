Reward offered for info in January Madison County homicide

Related Coverage Coroner identifies body found in Madison County; Homicide investigation underway

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County authorities are still looking for the person responsible for a January homicide.

Authorities said 41-year-old Omarro Caldwell, who also goes by Mesha, was found dead on Heindel Road on January 4.

We’re told that Caldwell was last scene in a gray car. Authorities are looking for leads in this case.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.