Reward offered for info in January Madison County homicide

By Published:
Mesha Caldwell (Photo courtesy of victim's friend)

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County authorities are still looking for the person responsible for a January homicide.

Authorities said 41-year-old Omarro Caldwell, who also goes by Mesha, was found dead on Heindel Road on January 4.

We’re told that Caldwell was last scene in a gray car. Authorities are looking for leads in this case.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest  would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

 

