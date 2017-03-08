Rolex, diamond rings stolen from Jackson hotel; Reward offered for info in case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help with a grand larceny case.

Authorities say a guest at the Hilton Garden Inn checked out of the hotel and left jewelry on the nightstand on February 4. Shortly after, the guest realized that a diamond Rolex and diamond rings were accidentally left inside of their room.

We’re told the room was checked and had already been cleaned by housekeeping. The watch and rings were not there.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

Photos of the items stolen are below.

Jewelry stolen from Jackson hotel View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: MS Crime Stoppers Photo Courtesy: MS Crime Stoppers Photo Courtesy: MS Crime Stoppers