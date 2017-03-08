Rolex, diamond rings stolen from Jackson hotel; Reward offered for info in case

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: MS Crime Stoppers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help with a grand larceny case.

Authorities say a guest at the Hilton Garden Inn checked out of the hotel and left jewelry on the nightstand on February 4. Shortly after, the guest realized that a diamond Rolex and diamond rings were accidentally left inside of their room.

We’re told the room was checked and had already been cleaned by housekeeping. The watch and rings were not there.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

Photos of the items stolen are below.

Jewelry stolen from Jackson hotel

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s