Shots fired at vehicle in Vicksburg; Police investigating

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) –Police in Vicksburg are investigating reports of shots fired in the Halls Ferry Road area.

We’re told around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday a victim reported that a vehicle was following him on Cain Ridge Road was shooting at his vehicle striking it.

Police have several people detained presently in reference the shooting.

They are also trying to determine if this incident is connected to another shooting where a man was shot in the head Tuesday night. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.