Some Byram residents to be affected by Jackson water outage

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Byram is bracing for a major water outage.

A portion of Byram gets its water from the City of Jackson.

Richard White, Mayor of Byram, said most of the city runs on a well system, but there is a large 22-inch pipe that flows from Jackson to the well.

“Our well is going to try to keep up with everything, and that’s when the pressure falls.”

Homes and businesses along I-55 Frontage Road East at Siwell Road may experience problems this weekend.

“Weeks ago when Jackson tried to repair that spot, it caused water pressure to drop in my apartment complexes and on this side of the interstate.”

Tak Gopal, the general manager of the Red Lion Inn, said the hotel had low pressure after Jackson’s initial shutoff.

“We did notice a little bit. But we didn’t know what it was. We thought it was a line that probably got busted near construction,” Gopal said. “We did get complaints from the guest because they were getting a brown water.”

He received calls from people trying to make reservations because their water would be turned off, but he had to turn them away.

“When they’re making a call and trying to make a reservation we let them know we are also going to have an issue with water.”

White said he’s been in contact with many businesses and apartment complexes and has made plans in case the water is shut off longer than expected.

“The people I’m really concerned about are older individuals, our apartment dwellers and we only have one nursing home. I spoke with the manager today. We’ve got everything worked out.”

White said local grocery stores are also stocking up on cases of water in case more people are affected.