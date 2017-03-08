TRAFFIC: I-20 westbound at State Street, Exit 45B

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays of approximately 50 minutes are expected along I-20 westbound at State Street near Exit 45B.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says a crash has the left lane of traffic blocked. The exact nature of the crash is not known at this time but law enforcement personnel are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

WJTV is working with authorities to learn more. Additional information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.