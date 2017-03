JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood said a Vicksburg man has been arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation.

39-year-old William Eugene Wicker, Jr. was arrested at his home Tuesday.

Investigators executed a search warrant following an investigation of Wicker’s online activity.

Wicker was booked into the Warren County Jail with no bond set.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.