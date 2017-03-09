2 charged with murder of man shot in head in Vicksburg

Related Coverage Man dies after being shot in the head in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police charged two men in a murder investigation where a man was shot in the head.

31-year-old Byron Reynolds and 24-year-old Christopher Brown are charged with the murder of Reginald Gaines.

The 30-year-old victim was shot head on Old 61 South around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said the victim died at the hospital around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Gaines was shot as a passenger in a vehicle.

Gaines was taken to Merit Health in a personal vehicle and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died.

Brown and Reynolds are charged with 2nd-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Reynolds is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reynolds’ bond is set at $300,000; Brown’s bond is set at $250,000.