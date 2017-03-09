Assange: Wikileaks to give CIA hacking details to techs

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange will be interviewed about Swedish sex crime allegations at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The interview will be conducted by an Ecuadorean prosecutor, with a Swedish prosecutor present. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

UPDATE: 03/09/2017 9:23am  PARIS (AP) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his group will work with technology companies to help defend them against the Central Intelligence Agency’s hacking tools.

In an online press conference, Assange acknowledged that companies had asked for more details about the CIA cyberespionage toolkit whose existence he purportedly revealed in a massive leak published Tuesday.

Assange said Thursday that “we have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out.”

The CIA has so far declined to comment on the authenticity of the leak.

Original Story:

Julian Assange: WikiLeaks has decided to give details of CIA hacking tools to tech companies

PARIS (AP) – Julian Assange: WikiLeaks has decided to give details of CIA hacking tools to tech companies.

FILE PHOTO The hands of an unidentified person point a camera out past a cat in a window of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Swedish prosecutor Ingrid Isgren went to the embassy Monday and Tuesday to question Wikileaks founder Julian Assange about allegations concerning possible sexual misconduct committed in Sweden six years ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s