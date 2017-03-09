Closures: Jackson Water Outage

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Several businesses, organizations, churches, and activities will closed or cancelled this weekend because of the planned water outage in Jackson.

The list of those affected includes:

  • Evergreen M. B. Church: 805 Rose Street – Spring Revival March 13-15 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
  • Mount Helm Baptist Church:  300 East Church Street will not have service on Sunday
  • Woodland Hills Baptist Church: 3327 Old Canton Road – Closed Sunday, March 12 for both services at 9:30am and 5:00pm
  • WJTV will continually update this post through March 13, 2017 as we receive more information.  Notification of closures can be sent to the WJTV newsroom at: WJTVnews@WJTV.com.

 

Coverage of Jackson Water Outage – March 2017

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s