Closures: Jackson Water Outage

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Several businesses, organizations, churches, and activities will closed or cancelled this weekend because of the planned water outage in Jackson.

The list of those affected includes:

Evergreen M. B. Church : 805 Rose Street – Spring Revival March 13-15 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

: 805 Rose Street – Spring Revival March 13-15 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. Mount Helm Baptist Church: 300 East Church Street will not have service on Sunday

300 East Church Street will not have service on Sunday Woodland Hills Baptist Church : 3327 Old Canton Road – Closed Sunday, March 12 for both services at 9:30am and 5:00pm

: 3327 Old Canton Road – Closed Sunday, March 12 for both services at 9:30am and 5:00pm WJTV will continually update this post through March 13, 2017 as we receive more information. Notification of closures can be sent to the WJTV newsroom at: WJTVnews@WJTV.com.