Congressman Thompson pushing for the release of Daniela Vargas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Congressman Bennie Thompson is supporting a woman that was detained after speaking at an Immigration news conference.

Congressman Thompson sent a letter to United States Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly about Daniela Vargas.

Vargas was brought to the United States by her parents at the age of 7. They are from Argentina. Vargas was a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient and was waiting for the visa to be renewed.

In Thomposn’s letter, he said she had been an excellent student and a hard worker with no criminal record.

After Vargas had been arrested, she was taken to the LaSalle Detention Center in Louisiana.

He asked Secretary Kelly to release her from detention while her case proceeds. He also ask that DACA renewal be expeditiously reviewed.

Her dad and brother were arrested weeks before Vargas was taken into custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up to their Welota Drive home in February and took them into custody.

Read Thompson’s full letter below.