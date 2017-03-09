Congressman Thompson pushing for the release of Daniela Vargas

Congressman Bennie Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Congressman Bennie Thompson is supporting a woman that was detained after speaking at an Immigration news conference.

Congressman Thompson sent a letter to United States Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly about Daniela Vargas.

Daniela Vargas
Daniela Vargas speaks about the recent immigration raid that picked up more than 50 allegedly undocumented immigrants including her father and brother during a news conference Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at the Jackson, Miss., city hall. A shot time after the news conference, Vargas was detained by ICE officials. A college student, Vargas hopes to continue her education but fears for the fate of other undocumented immigrant families. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Vargas was brought to the United States by her parents at the age of 7. They are from Argentina. Vargas was a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient and was waiting for the visa to be renewed.

In Thomposn’s letter, he said she had been an excellent student and a hard worker with no criminal record.

After Vargas had been arrested, she was taken to the LaSalle Detention Center in Louisiana.

He asked Secretary Kelly to release her from detention while her case proceeds. He also ask that DACA renewal be expeditiously reviewed.

Her dad and brother were arrested weeks before Vargas was taken into custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up to their Welota Drive home in February and took them into custody.

Read Thompson’s full letter below.

