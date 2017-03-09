Deadly bus-train wreck spurs call for safer rail crossings

By JANET MCCONNAUGHEY and SARAH SMITH, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: The Sun Herald

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The mayor of the Mississippi city where a train slammed into a bus, killing four Texas tourists, says he’ll work with the railroad to close some crossings and make others safer.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said Wednesday that he’ll use recommendations from CSX Transportation to minimize the chances of another fatal wreck.

The city had already scheduled a hearing March 21 to discuss closing six railroad crossings when the CSX freight train hit a bus stuck on the tracks Tuesday. However, the Main Street crossing, where 40 were injured in addition to the deaths, isn’t on the closure list.

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks authorities said. Authorities worked for more than an hour to remove passengers, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said, taking the injured people to area hospitals and cutting through the bus’s mangled body to extract the final two people. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

 

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The crossing has a warning sign about low clearance, topped by a picture of a tractor-trailer stuck on a railroad track.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s