Jackson District Baptist Association of Churches to set up water truck stations

Related Coverage Where can I get water during the Jackson water outage?

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV)– The Jackson District Baptist Association of Churches is planning to help out during this weekend’s water outage.

They are partnering with the City of Jackson and sponsoring seven non-portable water trucks, which will be deployed to impacted areas in the southern part of the City.

The water is to be used for sanitary purposes. Residents can bring containers and fill them up so they can have a supply to flush toilets and use for other sanitary applications.

Below is a list of locations of where the water trucks will be located:

Metrocenter Mall: 3645 US-80, Jackson, MS

3645 US-80, Jackson, MS Memorial Stadium: 2531 North State Street, Jackson, MS

2531 North State Street, Jackson, MS Jackson Police Department/Precinct 1: 810 Cooper Road, Jackson, MS

810 Cooper Road, Jackson, MS Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church: 3930 Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive, Jackson, MS

3930 Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive, Jackson, MS North Jackson Missionary Baptist Church: 6215 Hanging Moss Road, Jackson, MS

Contractors have been hired by the City of Jackson to repair a 48-inch transmission line that has three breaks. Water is expected to be shut off Friday at 3 p.m. until Sunday at 3 p.m.