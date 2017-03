JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber went out into the community Thursday to deliver water to some residents who may be affected by this weekend’s water outage.

Contractors have been hired to fix a 48-inch transmission line that has three breaks.

During the repair period, some residents may experience little or now water pressure.

In preparation of the outage, Mayor Yarber delivered cases of water to those who will need it.

