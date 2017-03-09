JPD delivering water to seniors ahead of upcoming water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police Chief Vance and other officers went out into the community Thursday to deliver water to the elderly and disabled.

This weekend, the City of Jackson has scheduled a water outage from Friday, March 10 starting at 3 p.m. until Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

“We’re dedicated, we love the city, and we’re going to do everything we can to help people get through this weekend,” Chief Vance said.

“A lot of us was unable to get out and get the water so I’m just so glad that y’all thought about us and came out to help us this time,” said Dorothy Patterson, who was able to receive some of the water.

The City of Jackson Human and Cultural Services received calls about people needing water, and that’s how the department is making a list of those they will deliver too.

JPD will be handing out the water for the remainder of the day and Friday.

Human and Cultural Services is taking calls from seniors and those with disabilities. You can primarily pick up water at the Metrocenter Mall during distribution times on Friday or Saturday or call: (601) 960.0335 in advance to schedule someone to drop it off.