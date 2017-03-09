Macon Man sentenced on credit card fraud charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Macon man has been convicted and sentenced to prison for credit card fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 33-year-old Delvin Young pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud in Neshoba County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested following his indictment by a Neshoba County Grand Jury on October 7.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division revealed that Young obtained personal information of people who did not give him authorization to use their identities, and used that information to apply for credit cards associated with Capitol One.

Young allegedly used these credit cards at two casinos in Neshoba County.

A judge sentenced Young to three years in prison.

“Credit card fraud can be a financial and emotional toll for the victims, harming credit histories, bank accounts, and emotional well-being,” Attorney General Hood said. “Undoing the damage of these crimes can be agonizing for individual victims. This defendant callously ignored the consequences of his scheme, and I thank Judge Cotton for giving this man the justly deserved time to be served in prison for his actions.”