MDOC inmate dies in work accident in Greene County

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi state inmate has died, and his work crew has been suspended.

The state corrections department says 22-year-old Tymario Joiner, an inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, died from injuries he received Tuesday morning while working on a garbage truck in Greene County.

The agency says Joiner was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at Greene County Hospital.

No details were provided by the corrections department about the injuries. The agency called the incident an accident.

An autopsy is planned.

Joiner was part of an inmate work crew assigned to the Greene County Solid Waste Department. The corrections department says the crew is suspended “pending an investigation.”

The department says Joiner was serving a 15-year sentence in prison for burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling and burglary of a vehicle.