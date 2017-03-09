North Pike voters approve higher taxes for $11M school bond

SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) – Voters in the North Pike school district say they’re ready to raise taxes to finance $11.25 million in school improvements.

The Enterprise-Journal (http://bit.ly/2ngqCNb) reports 64 percent of voters favored the bond issue Tuesday, above the 60 percent approval required.

The district plans a new building for its fourth and fifth grades, an addition to its high school, an expanded high school band hall and other work.

Superintendent Dennis Penton says the district will now sell bonds and commission architectural plans.

The plan raises taxes by up to $130 on a $100,000 house.

Since 2011, voters in 15 school districts statewide have approved bond issues, while voters in two others rejected bonds, according to Mississippi Department of Education records. Also Tuesday, Rankin County voters approved a $178 million bond issue.

