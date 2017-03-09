Porta Potty companies see an increase in business due to Jackson water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Although many businesses will be affected by this weekend’s water outage, one business is benefiting from it.



Porta Potty companies have seen an increase in businesses over the past week.

WJTV 12 got caught up with the company Go Potty on Thursday as they were making a delivery at First Presbyterian Church.

David Hobgood with Go Potty said between Wednesday and Friday he estimates that about 200 toilets will go out to businesses and churches.

“Everything is serviced on site,” he said. “The customer is not required to provide anything for it. We have our own water. The drop in that goes inside the toilet itself, to sanitize and prevent the smell.”

He said he hopes the water outage goes away after 48 hours but said if it doesn’t they will be prepared.

Capitol prepped for this weekend's water outage. A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/iDP8jPSCOI — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) March 9, 2017