Prentiss County Justice Court Clerk indicted on embezzlement charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Prentiss County Justice Court clerk is charged with embezzlement.

The State Auditor’s Office said Donna Inman was arrested Wednesday.

OSA issued a demand of $6,335.92 to Inman which covered the loss, interest, and the cost of recovery.

During a routine audit of the Justice Court, a receipt shortage was noted and OSA was alerted of the discrepancy.

We’re told that evidence was presented to a Prentiss County Grand Jury, who returned an indictment resulting in her arrest. She is scheduled to appear in Prentiss County Circuit Court on March 21.

Inman has been employed as the Prentiss County Justice Court Clerk since December 1, 2003.