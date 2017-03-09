Prentiss County Justice Court Clerk indicted on embezzlement charge

By Published:
Donna Inman (Photo: State Auditor's Office)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Prentiss County Justice Court clerk is charged with embezzlement.

The State Auditor’s Office said Donna Inman was arrested Wednesday.

OSA issued a demand of $6,335.92 to Inman which covered the loss, interest, and the cost of recovery.

During a routine audit of the Justice Court, a receipt shortage was noted and OSA was alerted of the discrepancy.

We’re told that evidence was presented to a Prentiss County Grand Jury, who returned an indictment resulting in her arrest. She is scheduled to appear in Prentiss County Circuit Court on March 21.

Inman has been employed as the Prentiss County Justice Court Clerk since December 1, 2003.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s