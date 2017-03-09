UMMC closing 2 University Wellness Centers due to budget cuts

Related Coverage UMMC budget cuts likely to cause expense reductions, layoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two of the UMMC Wellness Centers are closing because of budget cuts.

UMMC Wellness Centers said they would shut down the University Wellness Center Downtown and University Wellness Center Northeast. They will close effective April 1.

We’re told this is a cost saving measure.

UMMC announced last month that they would be making reductions to reach a savings goal of about $24 million. They said the primary reason for the budget shortfall is that funding they receive through the Division of Medicaid is $35 million below their initial projection. UMMC also received more than $8.2 million in reduced state funding for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

“We regret having to close these locations, but our need to improve our finances leaves us little choice,” said Kevin Cook, chief executive officer of UMMC’s health system. “We are attempting to minimize impacts on employees and members through this transition.”

For fiscal 2017, the two Jackson centers are projected to lose a combined $400,000. The northeast Jackson center is owned by UMMC; the downtown facility is leased.

The 36 staff members that work at the two centers will remain on the job through March 31.

Staff members also said membership in the centers wouldn’t change. Those using the two Jackson locations, located at 100 E. Capitol St. and 46 Northtown Drive, will continue to have full access to the other three centers.

