Where can I get water during the Jackson water outage?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This weekend the City of Jackson will be handing out water to residents affected by the water outage.

The outage is due to repairs that will be made to a 48-inch water line that has three breaks.

Water will be out from Friday, March 10 starting at 3 p.m. until Sunday, March 12 at 3.p.m.

City officials said residents could receive one case of water per household.

The water will be distributed at the following locations:

Precinct 1 located at 810 Cooper Road

Precinct 2 located at Metrocenter Mall located at 3645 Metro Drive

On the West Street side of Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The hours for water pick up will be Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until supplies last.

For anyone with disabilities or seniors who cannot make it to one of the locations can call ahead of time and schedule for a case to be delivered. Call (601) 960.0335 for this service.