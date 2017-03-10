Attorney: ICE detainee, activist Daniela Vargas to be released

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee and immigration activist Daniela Vargas is being released today.

The law firm of Elmore and Peterson confirmed the news to WJTV this morning.

In a subsequent written release Vargas’ attorneys said that Vargas is to be released today, March 10, 2017 under an Order of Supervision, the exact terms of which are unknown.

Her attorneys say, “We expect Daniela to return to her friends and community in Mississippi shortly to resume her daily life and pursue her dreams. Court filings regarding the reason and manner of arrest and detention continue to be pursued in an effort to secure Daniela’s rights. We maintain our commitment to the rights of all persons in the US, regardless of immigration status. We appreciate the ongoing support and work of the Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, United We Dream, and the many others who have come out in support of Daniela.”

Vargas was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 1st after speaking at a news conference in Jackson. The subject of the conference was the arrest of Vargas and her brother on February 15 after ICE agents showed up at their Mississippi home.

Vargas, who was born in Argentina and brought to the United States by her parents when she was seven years old, is being detained at the LaSalle Detention Center in Louisiana.

It is not yet known if Daniela Vargas will address the media upon her release.