The Latest: Jackson Water Outage

UPDATE: 03/10/2017 12:08pm The water shutoff is scheduled for 3:00pm today. The City of Jackson is giving one case of water per vehicle to those who go to one of three distribution centers in the city. Distribution will end at 5:00pm today and start again at 8:00am Saturday, March 11, 2017 until supplies run out.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The latest on the Jackson water outage (all times local):

Water is shut off for thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi as city officials make repairs to a major water line in the city.

Water is expected to be shut off for many through Sunday, March 12th. Following repairs a boil water advisory will be in effect for all of those affected.

City leaders and officials have been preparing residents for weeks to prepare for the outage.