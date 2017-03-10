Tupelo gives body camera policy, officers train to use them

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – City officials in Tupelo have drafted a policy on body cameras, and police are now training officers to use the technology.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ndm771 ) that the city released a final copy of its body camera policy late Thursday afternoon.

The policy states that officers wearing the cameras will be required to activate the recording mode during “any enforcement contact or call for service,” except for certain exceptions.

The policy states that body cameras will be activated for traffic stops, field interviews, detentions and arrests.

The policy forbids officers from intentionally obscuring the camera’s field of view.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com