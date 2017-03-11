10 pounds of heroin seized in Rankin County drug bust

By Published:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 7th 2017, Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force member, Deputy Picou, conducted a traffic stop.

Officials say he stopped a 2014 Dodge on Interstate 20 near Pelahatchie for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop the deputy suspected the vehicle was transporting drugs and/or contraband. A consensual search revealed ten pounds of heroin concealed inside the vehicle.

The street value of the heroin is more than $500,000.

The driver is Lizandro Miguel Mendoza. Mendoza was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of heroin.

He is currently at the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring the Mendoza before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.

No Bond has been set at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s