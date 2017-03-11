10 pounds of heroin seized in Rankin County drug bust

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 7th 2017, Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force member, Deputy Picou, conducted a traffic stop.

Officials say he stopped a 2014 Dodge on Interstate 20 near Pelahatchie for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop the deputy suspected the vehicle was transporting drugs and/or contraband. A consensual search revealed ten pounds of heroin concealed inside the vehicle.

The street value of the heroin is more than $500,000.

The driver is Lizandro Miguel Mendoza. Mendoza was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of heroin.

He is currently at the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring the Mendoza before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.

No Bond has been set at this time.