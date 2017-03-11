Alcorn State falls 53-50 to Texas Southern in SWAC Tournament championship

HOUSTON – Alcorn State fell just short of its first SWAC Tournament championship since 2002.

The top-seeded Tigers of Texas Southern, whose NCAA Tournament ticket was already punched due to Alcorn’s APR postseason ban for this year, followed their regular season championship with a tournament title by winning 53-50. This is the third SWAC Tournament title for Texas Southern in the past four years.

Alcorn trailed by as much as ten in a first half that saw the Braves shoot just 28.6 percent. But the Braves battled back in the second half, taking their first lead on a Denzel Dulin layup to make it 43-41 with 5:53 remaining in the game.

From then on, the two teams battled back-and-forth. Demontrae Jefferson looked to have a dagger when he hit a three as the shot clock expired to give the Tigers a 51-47 lead with 1:04 left. But Alcorn still wasn’t finished.

After Maurice Howard hit two free throws to pull Alcorn within three, A.J. Mosby forced a jump ball on the ensuing inbound to get the Braves the ball back with nine seconds to play. Mosby would get the final shot off, but the tying three was off the mark.

The loss puts Alcorn State at 18-14, its best mark since the 2001-2002 season.